DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight DeKalb residents were left without a place to live after their apartment building went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the building in the 500 block of N. 6th Street around 2:51 p.m. for reports of a structure fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. They found smoke coming from the back of the building when they arrived.

They found heavy smoke conditions in the second story apartment. Crews initiated an aggressive interior fire attack. They ventilated the building and searched for victims on each floor.

The fire apartment and the apartment below it were determined to be uninhabitable due to damage. Eight people were displaced as a result. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

No one was injured in the blaze. Damages are estimated to be at $45,000, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.