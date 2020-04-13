8 new COVID-19 cases in Winnebago County announced Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Winnebago County Health Department announced 8 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 113.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 1,173 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Monday, with 74 more deaths.

Dr. Sandra Martell, director of the WCHD, also read a statement from a family of a person who died from the disease last week, saying, “He was a good husband and father who worked for 20 years for the State of Illinois. He leaves behind three children, a wife, and lots of family. He will be missed.”

Martell said there are 544 pending tests, with 113 positive, 843 negative, out of 1500 total tests so far.

Last week, Gov. JB Pritzker mentioned Rockford as a location for alternative housing for people diagnosed with coronavirus, or for first responders who come in contact with the virus on a daily basis. Dr. Martell said at this time only one person has requested alternate housing.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

