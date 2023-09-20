BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County saw several crashes Wednesday morning.
Boone County Fire Protection District #2 said that every ambulance, including mutual aid from Northwest Rescue, were out on calls.
The department responded to three separate traffic accidents within 30 minutes:
- Business 20, east of Olsen Road, for a two-car head-on crash.
- Business 20 and Distillery Road for a two-car crash.
- Shaw Road and Business 20 for a three-car crash.
A total of eight patients were taken to the hospital.