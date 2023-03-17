ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Six adults and two children are being assisted by the Red Cross Friday after a fire at their 5th Avenue apartment building.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the structure fire in the 1500 block around noon and brought the fire under control.

Officials said heavy smoke and fire were found coming from the rear of the building, but all the occupants were able to evacuate safely.

Firefighters did rescue several pets from neighboring units.

“Our units went door to door in the units to make sure everybody was clear and out of it,” said District Chief Trent Brass. “And through our process of going through the apartments, we discovered six cats and one snake that were removed from the building and given back to their owners.”

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building was condemned.