CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An 8-year-old Chicago boy was killed Tuesday morning after a gun he and another boy found in a home went off.

Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of W. Flournoy Street around 4:30 a.m., according to the Chicago Tribune. Two boys had found a firearm, which went off and struck one boy in the chest.

The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are investigating.