CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An 8-year-old girl lost her life Saturday night in a shooting on Chicago’s Northwest side.

It happened in the 3500 block of Portage Park’s N. Long Avenue around 9:40 p.m., according to WLS. Chicago Police said that a man walked up to a group of people and shot the girl in the head.

She did at the hospital a short time later.

The suspect was shot in the face when someone at the scene attempted to disarm him. He was brought to a local hospital in critical condition. The weapon was recovered at the scene.

It is currently unknown what led up to the shooting. Charges are pending for the suspect, who was in police custody at the time of this writing.

Officers are investigating.