OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An 8-year-old boy was killed Friday evening after a car flipped multiple times in Ogle County.

Deputies responded to the 5500 block of S. Watertown Road around 5:46 p.m. for a single vehicle rollover accident, according to Ogle County.

An investigation showed that a northbound vehicle driven by Abbey Ewald, 32, traveled off the east edge of the roadway and overturned multiple times.

Ewald was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The passenger, 8-year-old Conner Ewald, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation with charges pending.