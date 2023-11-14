ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eight-year-old Madelyn Potocki was the recipient of the 2023 Future Philanthropist Award on Tuesday.

Madelyn was recognized for opening a lemonade stand over the summer to raise money for other children to go to camp.

The award was part of the Annual National Philanthropy Day effort by local professionals, recognizing the generosity of the Rockford community.

The awards were distributed by the Rockford Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals during a luncheon.

Among the other recipients was Elaine Breck, who was recognized as Outstanding Community Service Volunteer.

“We themed our event ‘The Art of Giving’ because so many of these individuals and businesses and young adults have chosen to just give of their time and of their resources and because of that it truly has helped to make our Rockford community a beautiful place,” said president Tracy Breit.

Eyewitness News anchors Eric Wilson and Mimi Murphy served as emcees for the event.