82-year-old man found dead in Rockford apartment fire identified

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Coroner has identified 82-year-old Robert Worley as the man found dead in a burning apartment building in Rockford on Monday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. on January 11th, crews with the Rockford Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 1700 block of 12th Avenue.

While firefighters were searching the building, they came across the Worley’s body. Rockford Fire Division Chief Matt Knott said the victim lived in the same unit where July’s fire started. Several other apartments were damaged from smoke and water.

The Red Cross stepped in to help three adults and two children.

A Rockford firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The fire department deemed both fires accidental.

Worley’s cause of death is still under investigation. Although his body showed “thermal injuries,” the coroner says toxicology tests are underway to determine his carbon monoxide levels.

