86-year-old Oregon woman hit by semi on Route 2

OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An 86-year-old woman was struck by a semi while crossing Route 2 on Thursday.

According to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Department, Patricia Jones was crossing Route 2 in the 4400 block around 3:32 p.m. when she was struck by a semi, driven by Eric Rivera, 61, of Lehigh Acres, Florida.

Police said Jones was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rockford with serious injuries.

The accident in under investigation by Ogle County Sheriff, Oregon Fire, Oregon Police and the Illinois State Police.