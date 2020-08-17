86-year-old Rockford man charged with criminal sexual abuse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 86-year-old Lars Swenson has been accused of sexually abusing two juveniles in Rockford earlier this month.

According to Rockford Police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Orchard Avenue to investigate a report of abuse on Wednesday, August 5th.

Police said Swenson was arrested on Thursday, August 13th and charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

Officials say Swenson was known to the victims.

He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail and was released after paying $10,000, which was 10% of a $100,000 bond.

Swenson is due in court on September 4th.

