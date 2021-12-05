86-year-old woman reported missing in Rolling Meadows

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — An endangered missing person advisory has been issued by the Rolling MeadowsPolice Department for an 86-year-old woman who went missing Saturday.

Marie Burda is described as being a white female who is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 172 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown and white hair.

She was last seen around 6 p.m. Saturday driving northbound on Arlington Heights Road from East Higgins Road in Elk Grove Village. She was driving a Maroon 2017 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate, D577374.

According to authorities, Burda has a condition that places her in danger. Anyone with information should contact the Rolling Meadows Police Department at 847-255-2416. Or contact 911