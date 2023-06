(WTVO) — “Lucky Number 7” won big for “Pick 3” players across Illinois.

The winning numbers from Monday night’s “Pick 3” were seven, seven and seven, with a “Fireball” of three.

Over 8,600 people hit the triple sevens, which adds up to more than $2.1 million in prizes.

Players that gambled on a 50-cent play took home $250, while those choosing the dollar play ended up with $500.

Winners have a year to claim their prize.