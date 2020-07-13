9 arrested in Rockford motel drug, prostitution raid; business condemned

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford officials have shuttered and condemned the Rodeway Inn, at 3909 11th Street, after multiple people were arrested during a raid on Thursday, July 9th.

Rockford Police say they had received numerous complaints of drug dealing, drug use, prostitution, and weapons at the motel over several months.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 9 a.m. and say they found drugs, drug paraphernalia and needles were recovered.

The building was condemned and the business shut down after building inspectors found violations within.

Nine people were arrested, including:

George Ives, 75, on a Failure to Appear Warrant.

Jaru Ducksworth, 18, on a Failure to Appear Warrant for Probation Violation.

Reggie Jones, 42, on a Theft warrant and a citation for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Robert Charping, 60, on a Boone County DUI warrant and a McHenry County burglary warrant.

Barnabas Israel, 42, for a traffic related warrant.

Hannah Moore, 33, on a Stephenson County traffic warrant.

Timothy Daniel, 33, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Chelsea Bankord, 33, on a Winnebago County warrant.

Thedell Tomlinson, 37, for Possession of Cocaine.

