BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three weeks ago, Kayden Tracy’s bike seat was destroyed by the family dog, who used it as a play toy.

On Monday, a stranger fixed it.

“Kayden said somebody came up in a car and told [him] they had a seat, and they might bring it back for him,” said Doris Brenner, Kayden’s mom. “People say those kind of things. And then, we had gone to the store and we came back home and he’s like ‘Somebody stole my bike! Wait! Somebody put a seat on my bike!

“I was shocked that somebody did that,” she continued. “I just wanted to let them know I was grateful, because not a lot of people do nice things like that anymore.”

After posting their thanks and gratitude on Facebook, Brenner made contact with Zach Davis, the good Samaritan who fixed Kayden’s bike.

“I [saw] this kid didn’t have a seat. So I just looked around and we found one and we put it on for him,” said Davis.

Davis and his teenaged friends were on their way to a friend’s house when they noticed something wrong with Kayden’s bike.

“We kind of felt bad for him, because we kind of know what it was like not having stuff for your bike, when you like riding every day. And we just thought that we would give him one,” Davis said.

Both Brenner and Davis shared their story in the hope that others will see how one kind act can make a difference in someone’s life.

“It’s a great influence to have in our community, that there’s kids out there willing to do something like that, and show the younger kids that there is still compassion out there,” Brenner said.

Davis said he aspires to be a positive influence in his neighborhood. As a former BMX racer, he also said he hopes Belvidere can create a BMX park for all to enjoy.