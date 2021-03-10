9-year-old girl injured in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 9-year-old girl was in her bedroom when bullets were fired into her apartment early Wednesday morning.

According to police, around 4:40 a.m. in the 500 block of Score Street, in the Orton Keys apartments, an “unknown number” of shooters approached from a nearby field and fired rounds into the building.

The girl was in an upstairs bedroom when the shooting occurred. Police say the bullet grazed the top of her head. She was taken to a hospital and treated.