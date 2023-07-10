FRANKLIN PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A 9-year-old Illinois boy was shot and killed on Saturday while he was playing outside at a birthday party.

It happened in the 2800 block of Elder Lane around 10:15 p.m., according to the Village of Franklin Park. Ulysses Campos, 9, was at a party for his grandmother when the shots rang out.

Campos playing with other kids in a nearby alley when the disturbance took place. The village said that around 4-6 gunshots were fired from a moving car, hitting Campos.

No one else was injured.

Campos was transported to a local hospital for his wounds, where he was pronounced dead.

A person of interest is currently in custody. Any information on the incident should be given to the Franklin Park Police Department, (847) 678-2444.