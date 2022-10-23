ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Family of Shaquille Zackery hold a vigil twice a year, one on his birthday in May and the other on the anniversary of his death in October. Sunday marked nine years since he was killed.

It does not get any easier for Zackery’s family. No arrests have been made in the case, and they are still hoping that someone will come forward.

“They always say there’s no cold cases, just cold-hearted people that just don’t speak up, and I need some answers. I really do,” said Innette Zackary, Shaquille’s mother. “Not for me, but his daughter too. She was only 8 months old when she lost her dad.”

Zackary would have turned 27 this year, and his family continues to keep his memory alive.