DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A special commencement ceremony was held at Northern Illinois University this weekend, as a 90-year-old mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother proved it is never too late to accomplish your goals.

For Joyce DeFauw, receiving her college degree was a moment nearly 70 years in the making.

Joyce listens to speakers at commencement on Sunday. (Photo: Northern Illinois University)

“There’s so much going on that I can hardly fathom everything and it and take it in it’s fantastic,” she said.

Joyce first enrolled in what was then Northern Illinois State Teachers College in 1951.

“It started out as the early elementary Major but at the end of my first year, I thought I do not know. I do not feel that I’m qualified to teach, so I changed the Home Economics,” she recalled. And then I thought, ‘Gee, this is the last chance I make it for this kind of thing.’ So I took German and typing and bookkeeping. But my goodness sake! At my church, there was this young man that certainly was attractive, and apparently, it was reciprocal, because we decided to get together, and then I decided to leave school.”

After her husband passed away, Joyce re-married. In all, she has had nine children, one of whom died. As life happened, she never forgot about school.

“Apparently the children said that I wish I had told them. I wish I had finished…and they thought, ‘Well, why don’t you go now? You have nothing to do, nothing better to do.’ I think you’re right. So I decided to go back. But I needed a computer,” she said.

In 2019, Joyce re-enrolled at NIU, completing her classes from the retirement community where she lives in Geneseo.

Photo: Northern Illinois University

“Well, I was assigned classes, but there were times when I wanted to quit. But I was now: ‘don’t quit. Now you’re so near! Don’t give up now,’ and I am very thankful that I didn’t, and I had guidance and encouragement,” she said.

Joyce said she was granted a scholarship to attend, and NIU faculty and staff say she was an inspiration.

At 90-years-old, she received a bachelor’s degree in General Studies this weekend.

“There’s so much to learn, and life is so exciting, and we’re all given different talents. We’re all here for a reason. And so just keep going,” she said.