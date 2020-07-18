911 phone lines are now fixed, no busy signal City of Rockford says

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Imagine being in the need of emergency help, dialing 911 and instead of someone on the other ends it’s a busy signal.

That happened for some callers recently in Rockford and Winnebago County, but now it’s fixed.

“We knew we had the beginnings of a problem, something going on that needed to be fixed, so Wednesday late afternoon early evening our people physically moved from this building up to the county building,” said 911 Division Administrator Todd Stockburger. “We routed all our calls up to the county 911 center and we staffed it with call takers from the Rockford 911 center.”

Thursday is when the City of Rockford alerted city and Winnebago County residents.

“When they started looking at the repairs they had to disable some of the 911 lines, so I think it’s a combination of 911 lines couple of them being disabled and the call volume that’s what triggered a busy signal when callers called in,” Stockburger said.

Officials want to emphasize to the community to only dial 911 for three reasons.

“911 is used for fires, crimes in progress or medical emergencies and anything else we try to stress the non-emergency numbers being used for the city,” said Rockford Fire’s 911 Shift Supervisor, Daniel Mcnames.

For other reasons calling the non-emergency number is advised.

Problems faced earlier Friday, are now fixed. City of Rockford says callers shouldn’t experience any issues.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

