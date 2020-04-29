92 new coronavirus deaths in Illinois Wednesday, 2,253 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health announced an additional 2,253 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, and 92 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

The deaths announced Wednesday include:

Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 3 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 1 male 50s, 8 females 60s, 10 males 60s, 6 females 70s, 11 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 7 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female 100+

DuPage County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+

Jasper County: 1 male 90s

Jefferson County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 100+

Kane County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 90s

Kankakee County: 1 female 90s

Kendall County: 1 male 90s

Lake County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Madison County: 1 male 80s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

Shelby County: 1 male 70s

St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 70s

Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 50,355 cases, including 2,215 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,478 specimens for a total of 256,667.

