ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Broadway Florist, established in Rockford in 1929, announced Monday that it would be closing its doors for good this October.

On its Facebook page, the business said “It is with a heavy heart that unfortunately, Broadway Florist will be closing their doors after all of these wonderful years (mid October). We have valued all of your support over the years. That has made us what we are today. We can’t thank our customers enough!”

Broadway Florist, which opened first on Broadway and is currently located at 4224 Maray Drive, has provided flowers and gifts for weddings and special events for decades.

The store is offering 50% off all decor and gifts from now until closing.