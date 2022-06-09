ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The first commercial airplane to ever take passengers high in the sky is visiting the Chicago Rockford International Airport this weekend.

The Ford Tri-Motor was built in 1928 for Transcontinental Airlines, which later became Trans-World Airlines (TWA).

Fewer than 200 of the aircraft were built.

The Rockford chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association is in charge of passenger flights at the airport this weekend and says that despite the aircraft being nearly 100 years old, the Tri-Motor was built to last.

Jeff Bonaguro, president of Rockford Chapter EAA 22, said. “It gets the public out to see a very vintage aircraft and just to fly in something that’s way older than a lot of us. It’s brought people back in time and it’s a very good experience.”

The US Navy also used the plane for some of its military operations.