94-year-old missing in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 94-year-old woman was reported missing out of South Beloit on Monday.

Dorothy Carr was last seen at 1035 Blackhawk Blvd. in South Beloit at 9:15 a.m., according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Carr is 5 foot 3 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has gray hair and was last seen wearing a brown sweater.

Carr is driving a white 2008 Ford Crown Victoria with Illinois plate MHA703, and has a condition that place her in danger.

Any information regarding Carr’s whereabouts should be given to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, (815) 282-2600.