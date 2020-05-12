9th Symphony Northwoods resident dies of COVID-19, Boone County announces 35 new cases on Tuesday

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another resident of the Symphony Northwoods Care Center has died of coronavirus, the Boone County Health Department said on Tuesday. This marks the 9th COVID-19 related death at the facility.
In addition, the health department is reporting 35 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.
There are now 246 positive cases of coronavirus in Boone County, and 13 deaths. Out of all cases in the county, 72 are from residents and staff at Symphony Northwoods (20 staff, 52 residents).
Health officials say an increase in cases is a correlation in the increase in testing in the county.
