9th Symphony Northwoods resident dies of COVID-19, Boone County announces 35 new cases on Tuesday

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Another resident of the Symphony Northwoods Care Center has died of coronavirus, the Boone County Health Department said on Tuesday. This marks the 9th COVID-19 related death at the facility.

In addition, the health department is reporting 35 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There are now 246 positive cases of coronavirus in Boone County, and 13 deaths. Out of all cases in the county, 72 are from residents and staff at Symphony Northwoods (20 staff, 52 residents).

Health officials say an increase in cases is a correlation in the increase in testing in the county.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

