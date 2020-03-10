4th and 5th graders are scientists for the day at Rock Valley College’s Groundwater Festival

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 500 4th and 5th graders took place in the annual Groundwater Fest at Rock Valley College on Tuesday, an event which teaches children about the importance of groundwater and how to keep it clean.

Hands-on experiments let the kids be scientists for the day.

“It’s probably the funnest [sic] thing I’ve ever done on a field trip,” said Meehan Elementary 5th Grader Magdaleno Garcine.

“We’re testing contaminated water,” explained Aidyn Fry, a 4th grader at Spring Creek Elementary. “We are testing and looking at micro organisms from a local pond.”

This is the 26th year RVC has held the Youth Groundwater Festival.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

