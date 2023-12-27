ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An indoor ban on e-cigs will take effect in 2024 in the state of Illinois. A law aimed at helping those in public be safe from harmful chemicals.

Local Smoke shop manager, Lillie Chandler, at Smoke Valley reacted to the new law in effect and if the use of devices will change.

“Honestly, not really that surprised. Obviously, they did go into the cigarette ban in bars and stores. I mean, you were able to smoke cigarettes anywhere back in the day. So now that it is coming into effect. It’s not really that big of a shocker,” said Chandler. “I mean, obviously a lot of people who do smoke, it’s at home. I mean, a lot of people can still conceal it without other people knowing because the vape dispenses so subtly. So it’s not a big thing. I definitely feel like there are going to be people hiding it. At the same time, it’s always going to be a thing.

The Smoke Free Illinois Act went into effect in 2007 which prohibited the use of cigars and cigarettes inside and within 15 feet of entrances. This new law will help strengthen that act.

“Vaping and e-cigarette devices are not safe,” said Carmen Harwood the Health Promotion and Wellness Supervisor at the Winnebago County Health Department. “The aerosol that is created by e-cigarettes contains those harmful and potentially harmful chemicals that we worry about for the public’s health.

The law comes with a $100 fine for the first offense. $250 fines after that. Business owners caught violating face up to a $250 fine the first time. A law aimed at keeping those in the public safe from harmful chemicals.

“There is aerosol created in e-cigarettes that can contain those harmful and potentially harmful aerosols that come out into the public’s air as well,” Harwood said.

Those in the smoke shop industry point out not all businesses will have to follow the new law.

“I feel like even stores like us because the rule doesn’t affect us. I feel like a lot more stores will come out with couches and lounging areas where you can come chill, vape and just have a nice time,” Chandler said.

