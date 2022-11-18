ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The retired men’s club at the YMCA is holding their biggest fundraiser of the year, the annual Christmas tree sale. All the proceeds go into the Y.

“The annual campaign at the YMCA benefits the Rockford community. So a lot of it gives proceeds to programming and services that The YMCA offers. And it also offsets financial assistance for families who, We don’t want to turn anyone away because of there inability to pay at the Y. So a lot of the annual campaign supports that specific goal,” said Bobby Reitsch the Executive Director of Development at the YMCA.

Last year they raised around $14,000, as they hope to top that number this year. Volunteers and employees at the Y showed out to help set up the more than 500 trees.

“These are all employees at the YMCA, their volunteers, and they come out and help us unload it. Us old men it’s kind of hard for us to carry these trees. So the younger ones that are much stronger than we are they come out and help us out,” said Loren Salzman the Co-chairman of Christmas tree committee for the Retired Men’s Club at the YMCA.

Members of the Stateline community can purchase a tree starting November 19th, until December 21st. While very cold, the joy and holiday spirit was in the air during the setup.

“We’ve always loved coming together and helping and helping out the retired men’s club with this project. It’s something that we’ve really taken some pride in and enjoy doing,” said Kim Lape the Branch Administrator & Senior Club Coordinator at The YMCA.

“Everyone like I said we’re just all family. It’s a a great family unit and we all just like to have fun with it,” Reitsch said.