A dozen dogs rescued in Winnebago house fire, animal services investigate

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is recovering after an early morning house fire on West State Road in Winnebago.

Fire officials say several dogs were rescued as flames engulfed the home. Authorities say one person was home at the time. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Win-Bur-Sew Fire Chief Dave Loria said another discovery was made.

“There were multiple dogs at the residence. [For] some, the guys were able to secure, a couple of dogs we were able to secure them until animal control was able to get out,” explained Chief Loria.

We reached out to Winnebago County Animal Services, who declined an in-person interview. They tell us 11 female dogs were rescued and one male. They are currently receiving professional care.

“Two of the dogs had some concerns of life-threatening injuries because of smoke inhalation. They were not in a good position during the fire and they were fairly stressed when we finally got them out,” Chief Loria said.

Crews were at the home for over 5 hours bracing the elements.

“We were stressed for manpower and water and getting everything together but the fire consumed the house, despite our efforts,” Chief Loria added.

At this time, Winnebago County Animal Services declined an interview, saying there is an ongoing investigation. We will keep you updated on their condition once more information is available.