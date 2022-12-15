ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Brooke Road United Methodist Church is opening a free to access computer lab for the community. The grand opening will be this Sunday, December 18th.

“We really believe this is going to be a great source for the neighborhood. Cause we’ve heard from our neighbors and people who live here that this is something that’s needed,” said Pastor for the Brooke Road United Methodist Church Violet Johnicker.

This will be a completely free to access computer lab for the Rockford area. A resource that became a need after the 11th Street branch for the Rockford Public Library closed down.

“We’re able to fill that need. Which is really going to support parents and caregivers, students, people applying for jobs and anyone who needs access to computers and the internet,” Johnicker said.

The computer lab will give free internet access and use of a fax and printing machines. The only cost is 10 cents per paper printed. However, these will not be the only things available.

“The most exciting part for us is the partnerships that we have with organizations in the neighborhood who can teach classes to support people in developing their computer skills. We’re really excited that Goodwill has partnered with us to offer resume building classes, digital literacy classes, and applying for jobs online classes,” Johnicker said.

There will also be English as a Second Language and Citizenship classes offered thanks to the Justice for our Neighbors Organization. Many people were involved to make this project possible.

“We are hugely grateful to the Kjellstrom Family Foundation who provided the funding to make this happen, but getting the funds was just the first step. Then we needed to find volunteers to really make this possible. So I want to say a huge thank you to the trustees of Brook Road United Methodist Church who recruited volunteers to paint the walls. To friends who have been setting up computers and building tables,” Johnicker said.

This will be a permanent place in the community once opened.

“This is a permanent setup, this is not temporary,” Johnicker said. “This is soemthing we want to offer to the neighborhood as a gift and we will keep modernizing it, and do everything that we need to meet the needs of the neighborhood.”

To help decorate the lab, artists in the community are able to display their work. If interested visit their website, they are looking to add more local pieces.

The Grand Opening will take place December 18th, Sunday at 11:00am.