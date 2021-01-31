A local family lends a hand, shoveling driveways for the elderly for free

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local family wanted to lend a hand to some of Rockford’s elderly residents.

After the latest snow storm the Figueroa family knew there were going to be older residents in the Forest City that couldn’t get out to shovel their driveways and sidewalks.

Tony Figueroa posted on Facebook offering to help those in need, but didn’t expect to get as large of a response as he did.

“It was my first time being off during the weekend for a snow storm so I was like lets go out and do it I want these guys to know how to help people out,” he explained.

Figueroa brought out the youngest members of the family to show them the importance of lending a hand.

“I work for Rock River Disposal so I know a lot of the neighborhoods and I see the people so I wanted to help out even more,” Figueroa said. “We’ve been trying to keep up with people we were around till 2 in the morning woke back up and came out at 8 in the morning but it’s good though I want these guys to understand.”

Jazimen Hollingsworth said she saw the post on Facebook, and reached out for some help with her elderly neighbors.

“It warms your heart that there’s still people out there willing to do it especially shoveling heavy snow it’s wet and heavy we tried earlier and we struggled so I can only imagine how they feel,” Hollingsworth said.

After a tiring day of work, the boys said they will gladly do it again.

“It’s fun helping out people who struggle with this type of weather,” Aaron Tover said.

