ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As we march into 2024, we thought we’d take a look back and share the top Rockford and Illinois stories of the past year, 2023.

Based on our website analytics, these were some of the most popular stories on MyStateline.com for the past year:

1. New laws going into effect on January 1st, 2024

Unsurprisingly, readers were interested to learn which new laws would be going into effect in the new year.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed more than 150 new laws, including raising the minimum wage to $14 an hour; giving legal recourse to victims of “deepfake” pornography; requiring owners of recently banned weapons to register them with state police; and allowing noncitizens to become police officers.

Read the list here.

2. Gov. Pritzker signs bill aimed at eliminating homelessness in Illinois

The “Home IL” bill codified the collaboration to move Illinois to “functional zero” homelessness by bolstering the safety net, targeting high-risk populations, expanding affordable housing, securing financial stability for unhoused individuals and closing the mortality gap.

The goal of the plan is to prevent shelter entry or ensure that shelter stays are limited and lead to quick transitions into stable living situations, and the state committed $360 million to the effort.

Rockford has already taken strides in this aspect. In 2017, it became the first community to reach “functional zero” levels among veterans and the chronically homeless.

3. Tornado causes roof of Belvidere’s Apollo Theater to collapse

In March, one person was killed and dozens more were injured after an EF1 tornado went through Belvidere and caused the roof of the Apollo Theater to collapse.

Frederick Livingston, Jr., 50, was identified as the victim.

Photo: Trista Strommen

A line of powerful storms swept through the region on the night of Friday, March 31st, causing widespread damage.

The NWS confirmed multiple tornadoes hit northern Illinois, including EF-1 tornadoes in Machesney Park and Davis Junction-Belvidere, and an EF-2 in Amboy.

4. Jehovah’s Witness shot dead in Rockford

Rockford Police said that 54-year-old Miguel Perez was canvassing neighborhoods with his family for the Jehovah’s Witnesses when he was shot dead on Saturday, February 11th, 2023.

According to police, Perez was waiting in his car in the 1300 block of 7th Avenue when a vehicle passed by and fired shots as it went.

Miguel Perez. Photo: Shelia Trevino

A 15-year-old teen was arrested and charged with first degree murder.

5. Illinois to pay residents $54K a year for tech job training

Illinois residents interested in a career in computer technology became eligible to earn $54,000 a year to get training in cybersecurity, networking, coding and database management, end-user computing, and enterprise infrastructure.

The training was available as part of the Department of Innovation and Information Technology’s Trainee Program.

6. Illinois’ Secretary of State facilities switched to appointment only

Many Illinois residents who need to renew their driver’s license now need an appointment at one of the Secretary of State facilities.

The State said that this move will help reduce the amount of time people are spending at facilities.

Residents would need an appointment to renew their driver’s license and ID card, get a REAL ID and for driving exams.

They would still be able to walk in without a scheduled time if they need to renew their license plate stickers or for any other vehicle service.

7. Why are so many cars displaying Mexican flags?

This was a question many people were asking in September.

The answer: Hispanic Heritage Month started on September 15th, ahead of Mexican Independence Day on September 16th.

The flying of Mexican flags from homes and cars is a tradition in cities with a large population of immigrants, especially Chicago.

8. Here is the list of 170 guns now banned in Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, where 30 were also injured.

FILE – Assault weapons are seen for sale at Capitol City Arms Supply on Jan. 16, 2013 in Springfield, Ill. Legal challenges to Illinois’ semiautomatic weapons ban began Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, with a federal complaint that the eight-day-old law prohibits “commonly possessed” and constitutionally protected guns and a state court pleading questioning the law’s exemptions based on a person’s employment. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

The Protect Illinois Communities Act bans the future sale of semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles because they are now considered assault weapons. Long-gun magazines with more than 10 rounds and handgun magazines with more than 15 rounds are also now illegal in Illinois.

Here’s a link to the full list.

9. Millions of Illinois residents drinking forever chemical-contaminated water

In June, tests showed that millions of people in Illinois get their drinking water from sources that have been contaminated with toxic forever chemicals.

The tests showed that close to a million get their drinking water from municipal wells containing the chemicals, while another 1.4 million depend on private wells.

10. Solar eclipse 2023: What is it and will we be able to see it?

On Saturday, October 14th, an annual solar eclipse occurred and people were curious if they’d be able to see it.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when an eclipse takes place while the moon is at its farthest point from Earth. Because of this additional distance, it does not fully block the sun, leaving a portion of the sun visible behind it.

Annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023. Taken from Balloon Fiesta Park. (KRQE Engineer Spencer Courtney)

Unfortunately, a storm system sent clouds over the Rockford region, meaning those in the northern Illinois viewing area were unable to see it.