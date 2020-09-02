A look inside at RPS 205 schools before students return

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — From smaller class sizes to parents not being allowed to walk their kids into kindergarten classes, the first day of school will be different for the RPS 205 students who opted for in-person learning.

We were able to take a look inside three District 205 schools and talk with their principals on all the changes heading into this school year. They say despite the extra work and planning, they can’t wait to see their students again.

“They haven’t been here since March, the longest spring break we’ve ever had and we’re very excited to see these faces in our building again,” explained Kristine Leider, the principal at Gregory Elementary.

Face masks, Plexiglas, floor signs, and fewer classmates will be the reality for the 50% of kids walking into Rockford Public Schools. District staff has been planning for the moment for months, covering even the smallest details.

“There’s going to be no bathroom breaks during passing time. The teachers have come up with a schedule for that,” explained Flynn Middle School Principal Cory Shrank.

“[We can] adjust the plan as the kids come in. We’ve been planning all the way since June 1st when we started discussing reopening and coming back to school so those plans have had a lot of thought and a lot of revision,” Principal Shrank added.

Gregory Elementary’s principal says the staff has moved furniture to make more room for social distancing. Seats are assigned and the school has taken steps to help with contact tracing if someone does catch COVID-19.

“[We will be] keeping our students with cohort groups to see who those ill students are with to see if any other students or staff members need to be quarantined,” Principal Kristine Leider said.

However, cohorting doesn’t work for all grades.

“It is not feasible at the high school level for the range of classes that our students take now,” Auburn High School Principal Jenny Keffer explained.

“We’re going to try to discourage congregating, which is not easy to do with social teenagers, but we have markings on the floor and our admin team and teaching staff will be visible to keep everyone moving,” Principal Keffer said.

Flynn Middle School’s Principal says he expects the first day to be a big adjustment for incoming 5th graders.

“They’re not going to have the chance to come in the week before or the night before to take that tour. We’re not going to have a chance for the administrators or teachers to get up in front of them and show them exactly where their things are, what Flynn’s about,” Principal Shrank said.

Water fountains will be turned on. RPS had originally planned to keep them off. To limit contact, students will be encouraged to fill water bottles instead of taking a quick drink.

