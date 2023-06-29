ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new grocery store at the intersection of West State St. and North Church St. will be coming.

For many, this will be the first and only in walking distance in the area.

“We shouldn’t have to drive miles away to get what we need,” said Darnisha who lives in the downtown area.

Raj Patel and his son Ashay are opening the store called City Center Market. It will be adjacent to their current business Downtown Discount Drugs.

“They’re not there’s not a decent grocery store around you. So they are living here and they don’t have, say, transportation. They have to take a bus or something and go. A lot of my patients tell me we have to go all the way to either Walmart to get groceries or all the way on the East side, especially for immediate needs” Patel said.

Patel has lived in the area for more than 35 years. He understands the need for this in the community.

“And it’s now, after all these years, it’s looking better there. Residents down here, there’s foot traffic down here, lot of apartments being built. So when urban equity reached out to us, they said that’s not a bad idea because they do need a grocery store around here there isn’t one around at all,” Patel said.

Urban Equity Properties owns the building where Patel has his pharmacy. It’s helping with the renovation and construction of the grocery store, which is expected to be complete in September. It is something many living in the area are excited to see.

“You know, pick up your groceries right here. Why should you go all the way down to wherever?” Richard Johnson, a local resident asked.

“A lot of elderly people and people, they can move around or don’t have vehicles. It works out perfectly to have like a store, a neighborhood store that you can go to and feel comfortable in and get what you need,” said Darnisha.

Raj says that this new store will not affect the Pharmacy. Those who use it will still be able to for their pharmaceutical needs.