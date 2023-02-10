ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Stateline celebrated a night to remember giving those with special needs a chance at prom.

“I’m super excited we get to host this event, it’s really one of the best and most fun events that we host year round and so it really is just an honor what we get to do and what we get to be apart of,” said Dakota Deweerdt the dream team coordinator at City First Church.

City First Church teamed up with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host a Night to Shine. The foundation puts on events like this all across the country.

The night started out with all the guests arriving in fashion as they walked the red carpet. After that the ladies were treated to hair and makeup. The guys had their shoes shined and were given haircuts as well. After that the festivities could begin.

The parents and caregivers of the guests were also treated to a nice evening with massages and a relaxation station.

It wouldn’t be prom without a king and queen being crowned… everyone was a winner.

“Really the purpose of this event is truly to show everybody that they are loved, they are seen and we just want to take care of people first and foremost. So this is a great opportunity to care for the special needs community but also take care of the parents and care takers of the special needs community,” said Deweerdt.