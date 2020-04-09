A Stronger Community: Five Years After the Rochelle/Fairdale Tornado

FAIRDALE, Ill. (WTVO) — Five years ago, on April 9th, 2015, the community of Fairdale bore the brunt of a deadly EF-4 tornado, which left an indelible mark on those who lived through the terror.

In this special program, you’ll meet some of them: from a couple who lost their home, to stormchasers and first responders who were called into action.

