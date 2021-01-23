A struggling Rockford restaurant gets help from the Barstool Fund

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Forest City business struggling to keep the doors open gets some much needed help.

It comes from the Barstool Fund, a fund created by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. The fund is aimed at helping small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Sister’s Thai Cafe in Rockford was one of those lucky businesses the got picked.

“2019 was a great year for us we were finally out of that redzone and then 2020 hit and it was just detrimental,” said Megan Sengchannavong, daughter of the owner’s of Sister’s Thai Cafe.

Sengchannavong applied for the fund and a few days later she received the call.

The restaurant’s story starts back in 2013.

“My dad, he got in a bad accident in 2013 and it left him paralyzed, and he got into a really deep depression. My mom was working a lot she was jumping from job to job,” Sengchannavong explained. “They wanted to find a way that mom could still do what she loved to do which is cooking, and he can be with her. We moved to the heart of the city, Downtown Rockford…when we first started my mom cooked, I served and my dad would host so it was just us we had no employees at the beginning.”

The help, she said, couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re really excited to keep a part of Rockford open too because I know a lot of other businesses down there have had unfortunate situations as well,” she said.

MORE HEADLINES: