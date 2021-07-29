A third of Rockford freshmen not on track to graduate, according to the United Way

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Woodward Charitable Trust made a donation for helping Rockford middle schoolers on Thursday.

The money went to the United Way, who says it will be used to support its “Move the Middle” initiative.

By the time students are Freshmen, about a 3rd of Rockford students are not on track to graduate on time, according to the United Way. Up to 20% of those of students will not graduate, the organization said.

The funding will allow the United Way to expand its reach to more area middle schools.