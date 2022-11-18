BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, which means many people are getting ready to visit friends and family across the country.

AAA says the roads and skies will be busy, with 2.8 million people traveling; 2.4 million are expected to use American roads.

AAA warns that those traveling by air should plan to arrive at the airport three hours before takeoff, and advises drivers to avoid getting on the road between noon and 5 p.m.

“If you are going to be driving then you should certainly get your car checked, and if you can’t remember the last time you got your car checked up it’s time to do so,” said AAA’s Molly Hart. “You want them to check your coolant levels. You want them to check your battery strength, your tire tread, all the things that are important to get you to your destination safely.”

At the Belvidere Oasis on I-90 on Friday, Jay Guthy said he and his family left their home in Minneapolis at 6 a.m. to visit family in both Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

“We’re so excited it’s great to be on the road it’s great to be in the mix you know still staying somewhat cautious,” Guthy said. “To us, travel is important. Family means everything, so we are going to take the trip and we are going to pay the prices that we need to pay. We’ll just cut back in other places.”

Come Thanksgiving, GasBuddy projects the average national price of gasoline will be $3.68 per gallon, up nearly 30 cents from 2021 and more than 20 cents higher than the previous Thanksgiving Day record high of $3.44 in 2012.

“The good news for those in Rockford is that the gas prices have dropped by about ten cents from a week ago and nationally, from last Monday to this Monday here in Illinois, we dropped 15 cents,” Hart said.

AAA also suggested travelers keep an emergency kit in the car that includes a cellphone, charger, flashlight, blankets, hats, gloves, and kitty litter in case drivers get stuck on a patch of snow or ice.