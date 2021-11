ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Newly-opened boarders, vaccines and new health guidelines gave Americans confidence to travel, which means more people on planes and on the road for Thanksgiving.

AAA predicted that 2.7 million people in Illinois will travel for the holiday. That is up more than 12% from 2020.

Nationwide, almost 54 million people are expected to go somewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday, which is a 13% increase from last year. It is still about 5% below pre-pandemic levels.