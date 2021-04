ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More big business is flying into Rockford’s airport. AAR announced on Thursday it has reached a deal with United Airlines.

The company will perform airframe maintenance on United’s Boeing 7-37 fleet. Planes will be worked on at AAR’s maintenance, repiar, and overhaul facility.

250 jobs will be reportedly added as a result. The deal runs through 2025.

AAR’s MRO facility first opened back in 2016.