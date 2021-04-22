AAR and United land deal at Rockford Airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – AAR Corp signs a big partnership with United Airlines to use its maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility at Rockford International Airport as a new maintenance hub.

The agreement to use the AAR facility as the maintenance hub for United’s Boeing 737 fleet and other aircraft will run through 2025 and bring an additional 250 jobs to the region.

“Since opening its MRO at RFD in 2016, AAR Corp. has been a key partner in our continued work to support the airport’s role as a leading regional economic engine. And they are right at home in a city with a long legacy of excellence in aerospace engineering and manufacturing. We are beyond excited by AAR’s new contract with United Airlines, and we appreciate the hard work of Senator Duckworth, Senator Durbin, Congresswoman Bustos and Governor Pritzker to make this partnership possible,” said Mayor Tom McNamara.