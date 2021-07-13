Abandoned dog, found chained up in a Boone County field, finds forever home

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One Boone County dog has been through a lot in his short life: from being tied up in the country, to receiving unlimited treats from a loving family.

About a month ago, Rohan was found tied up, without food or water, in the middle of a Boone County field.

“When they first found him tied up, its sickening. You could his ribs you know his bones. He was just skin and bones and the way he was tied up [was] so he could not get loose,” said Tish Taylor, who, along with Chad McQuality, adopted the the Pitbull mix.

The five-to-six month old dog spent weeks recovering at the Boone County Animal Shelter, but on Tuesday, he found a new home.

“She showed me a picture of him and I looked into his eyes and I said I have to have that dog he needs a good home. We just fell in love with him instantly,” said Taylor.

Taylor and McQuality said they knew they had to expand their family when the saw the pup.

“He’s so happy, he’s such a good boy. He has a lot of training ahead of him, but we both enjoy that and we’re just so happy to have him be a part of our lives and make him have the happiest life he can,” Taylor said.

Rick Borrett, director of the Boone County Animal Services, said Rohan’s situation is unique, but they do find abandoned pets all too often.

“To find a dog tied out in the middle of a cornfield, that doesn’t happen too often, but what you’re likely to hear more often is people driving out in the country, opening the door and shoving the dog outside and driving away,” he said.

Those who have trouble taking care of a pet are asked to seek help from a local animal shelter rather than abandoning the animal.