ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Investigators are looking into what caused an abandoned home to go up in flames overnight.

Rockford Fire says they responded to a house fire in the 900 block Acorn Street, next to Fairgrounds Park, around 10:15 p.m. Thursday.

Crews found fire and smoke visible on the second floor of the building when they arrived.

The house was already scheduled for demolition.

No one was hurt, and damages are estimated at $30,000.