Abandoned Magna grocery store demolished

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)– A wrecking crew started the morning demolition of the long abandoned former Magna grocery store on Thursday, April 30.

The store, owned by City Hall, was located on Rockford on East State Street.

This comes after crews tore down a condemned strip mall next to the store three days ago.

Last Spring, the City of Rockford sued the owner, demanding they either fix, demolish or redevelop the property.

A judge allowed the City to go ahead with the demolition.

Rockford will now try to force the owner to reimburse the City for the work.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

