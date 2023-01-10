SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois bill protecting out-of-state patients seeking abortion care from legal troubles is now headed to Governor JB Pritzker’s desk for him to sign.

The measure passed the House with 70 voting in favor and 39 against. The legislation also protects abortion providers’ licenses who face legal challenges performing one in another state.

Representative Kelly Cassidy, the sponsor of the bill, thanked those who helped make the legislation happen. Republicans, however, argued that the bill makes it too easy for health care professionals to perform the procedure.

“With this piece of legislation, we’re going to make it easier for nurses to, out-of-state nurses and nurse practitioners and physician’s assistants, to practice here in the State of Illinois as long as they want to perform an abortion,” Cassidy said.

“When the dogs decision came down earlier this summer, the governor and the speaker and the senate president pledged to get to work immediately,” another said.

Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said in a statement after the bill passed that “now more than ever we need to continue to fight for equitable access to essential reproductive healthcare like abortion and gender affirming care, because people should have the freedom to make medical decisions that are best for their bodies, their lives and their families.”

Republicans argue that the bill goes far beyond what most people in Illinois support.