SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Federal court battles are raging in Texas and Washington over the abortion pill mifepristone, but Illinois officials assured residents that the drug is here to stay in the state.

Governor JB Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that mifepristone will continue to be available in the state, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

“I will continue to fight to protect access to medication abortion and for the right of women — in Illinois and beyond our borders — to make their own reproductive health decisions,” Raoul said.

Illinois has become a safe haven for abortion access after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Jennifer Welch, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said that patients from 34 states have come to Illinois to get treatment.

She said that number could rise as more people need to travel for healthcare.

“This just means more people will have more financial hardships,” Welch said. “We know the medical system in the United States disproportionately harms Black and brown people in our country. So not only is it an attack on people who can get pregnant but also an extra hardship for people who’ve been underrepresented by the medical system.”

Texas federal Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk laid down a decision to suspend the FDA’s approval of mifepristone across the country, which had been in place for 23 years, according to CNBC. Raoul called the ruling “legally unsound.”

However, Washington State Judge Thomas O. Rice issues his own ruling on the drug, prohibiting the FDA from pulling the drug from the market, according to Insider.

Pritzker said that because of this, the drug will stay on Illinois shelfs.

“Thanks to the Washington decision, nothing has changed in Illinois,” Pritzker said.

Welch said that Texas’ ruling was an “escalation” in the battled for medical and reproductive rights, as well bodily autonomy.

“The conservatives who are creating abortion restrictions and rolling back access to gender-affirming care all over the country have shown us they fully intend to attack other medications,” Welch said. “The judicial overreach in cases like this threaten all medications in the country but especially medications for sexual and reproductive health.”

Not all Illinois politicians are in support of keeping the drug in the state, however. Republican U.S. Representative Mary Miller voice her support of Texas’ ruling.

“Praise God for the important court decision blocking dangerous at-home abortion pills,” Miller said. “This is an important step in exposing the cruel chemical abortion industry, which is preying upon young women.”