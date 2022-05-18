CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Abortion rights groups across the country are preparing in case the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Chicago’s “Midwest Access Coalition” is one of many groups giving women the means to travel to states where they can access the procedure. More than a dozen states are projected to completely ban abortions if the case is overturned.

This leaves other groups worried that resources will be stretched.

“It’s one thing if it was just abortion’s illegal in Alabama. If I can send people to Georgia, it’s a pain and it’s awful, but we can do it,” said Robin Marty of West Alabama Women’s Center. “If I can’t send them to Georgia, then I have to go to North Carolina. Like how far do I keep going?”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has pledged that the state will remain a sanctuary state for abortions.