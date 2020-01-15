Accidental ignition cause of Wednesday morning house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford home nearly burned down in an early morning fire on Wednesday.
The fire happened just before 3:30 a.m. in a house on Ashwinton Way, near Alpine and Route 20.
An investigation found that someone inside the home accidentally started the blaze. Everyone inside the home got out safely and no one was hurt.
The house was left without power. Investigators say the fire caused about $25,000 worth of damage.
