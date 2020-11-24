Accused Dixon school shooter deemed fit to stand trial

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, Matthew Milby Jr. was deemed fit to stand trial.

Milby is accused of bringing a 9mm semi-automatic rifle to Dixon High School graduation practice and exchanging gunfire with the school resource officer on May 16th, 2018.

Milby is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon toward a peace officer, aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school employee, and aggravated discharge of a weapon at a school. Milby pleaded not guilty to the charges on May 18, 2018.

According to court records, one witness swore in and gave testimony. The defendant also called to swear in and provide testimony.

Milby was deemed unfit for trial previously in both 2018 and 2019.

